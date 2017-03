Related Coverage Days Inn demolition in New Bern to begin in the upcoming months

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern may soon have a contract to knock down the Days Inn Hotel on Broad Street. Tuesday evening, the Board of Alderman considered a demolition contract for $300,000. This does not include the hotel’s concrete foundation and parking deck removal.

Inspectors are coming in Thursday to check for asbestos. The hotel has been empty for years. The owners of the building are facing thousands of dollars in fines.