FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The artists for the annual Farmville Dogwood Bash have been released.

Country music artist Chris Janson will headline the show. The Justin West Band and Waterloo Revival will open for Janson.

Janson is best known for songs like “Buy Me a Boat” and “Holdin Her.”

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday April 29.

Christian artist Plumb is set to perform Sunday April 30th at 2 p.m.

