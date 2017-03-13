Greenville to host Transportation Plan Input Session

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday and Tuesday, the City of Greenville is hosting the active transportation master plan public input session.

Established last June their goal is to make the roadways in the city of Greenville safer for bicycles and pedestrians.

In 2016, there were 92 crashes that involved pedestrians or bicyclists, of those 5 were fatal and 37 resulting in someone becoming disabled…

In a survey done by the city, 75 percent said that it’s important to improve walking, biking and greenway conditions in their community.

“Greenville and the county for the most part as a whole are not the most bicycle and walker friendly,” said Greenville communications manager, Brock Letchworth. “There is not a whole lot of connectivity. You may have bike lanes, which are on one road but don’t connect to any on another road, and that type of thing. People just feel like it’s not the safest area.”

The adoption of the active transportation plan does not mandate cities to add extra capital to some of those projects.

If you want your voice heard, the session runs from 3:30 to 6:30 at Alice Keene Park and Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 at Sheppard Memorial Library. If you cannot attend the meetings, the city offers a link to voice your opinion of problem areas.