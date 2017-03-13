Public comment meetings being held to address bicycle, pedestrian, safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The first of two public comment meetings was held Monday in Pitt County to address bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Alta Planning and Design put together the plan over the past year to make traveling around areas like Greenville, Winterville and Ayden safer.

Many of the streets focused on in Greenville lie around ECU, including Evans St., 10th St. and the Uptown Greenville corridor.

The master plan calls for expanding sidewalks and greenways in both Greenville and Winterville.

Steve Bzomowski, one of the planners who developed the proposal, said it is all about making travel safer.

“This is the time to say hey this is what we heard from you and this is what we’ve come up with,” he said. “We want you to let us know what we got right, what we got wrong, and lets make this the best plan possible.”

In 2016, 92 accidents involving cyclists and pedestrians occurred in Greenville alone. Those accidents led to five deaths and left 37 people disabled.

A second public comment meeting will be held at Sheppard Memorial Library from 3:30 until 6:30.

Bzomowski said they hope to present the final proposal to city council members in March or April.

