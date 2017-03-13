Make it Monday: Crocheting for a cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A non-profit arts project in Greenville needs the community’s help in beautifying the city this month.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is teaching kids involved with the Youth Public Arts Project how to crochet.

The ending goal is covering a fence on Dickinson Avenue near Trollingwood Taproom & Brewery in crocheted flowers.

Instructor Cathy Hardison says the group of teenagers is enjoying this project because it’s a different type of public arts project than ones in the past.

While the kids are catching on, Hardison says they need hundreds of flowers this week, so they’re asking the community for help too.

If you’re able to crochet and would like to help, you can drop off your crocheted flowers to Emerge Arts Center of Evans Street Tuesday through Friday during business hours.

The project will be installed on Saturday.

This week’s Make it Monday demonstrates how to make crochet flowers.

