Moen Incorporated announces expansion in Lenoir County

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –  A new 15 million dollar investment in Lenoir County is bringing jobs to the area.

The county’s economic development office announced Moen Incorporated is expanding its operations.

This will double the size of the current facility and add 35 new jobs with an average salary around $32,000 a year.

Economic development director Mark Pope said this is a big step for the company, and more importantly, the community.

“We are excited what Moen is doing. They’ve been here since 1987 so to have a company who wants to stay in your community that long and be that active and pull from your work and labor pull is very important,” said Pope

The project was made possible in part by a performance-based grant from Lenoir county, of up to $450,000.

Companies receive no money up front and must meet investment performance standards to qualify for reimbursement.  Local governments utilize these grants to attract business projects that will stimulate economic activity.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s