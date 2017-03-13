Moen Incorporated announces expansion in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A new 15 million dollar investment in Lenoir County is bringing jobs to the area.

The county’s economic development office announced Moen Incorporated is expanding its operations.

This will double the size of the current facility and add 35 new jobs with an average salary around $32,000 a year.

Economic development director Mark Pope said this is a big step for the company, and more importantly, the community.

“We are excited what Moen is doing. They’ve been here since 1987 so to have a company who wants to stay in your community that long and be that active and pull from your work and labor pull is very important,” said Pope

The project was made possible in part by a performance-based grant from Lenoir county, of up to $450,000.

Companies receive no money up front and must meet investment performance standards to qualify for reimbursement. Local governments utilize these grants to attract business projects that will stimulate economic activity.