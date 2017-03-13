Indiana winner of $435M Powerball jackpot stays anonymous

Darcy Costello, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana winner of a $435.3 million Powerball jackpot has chosen to remain anonymous after coming forward to claim the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Hoosier Lottery director Sarah Taylor said during a Monday news conference that a lump-sum of $189.1 million, after federal and state taxes are withheld, is being paid to a limited liability corporation set up on behalf of the winner.

Indianapolis public relations executive Jennifer Dzwonar (des-WAN’-ar) says the winner is a Lafayette man whose winning ticket was among five Powerball tickets he bought at a convenience store in that city on the day of the Feb. 22 drawing.

She says he is a Purdue University graduate who works at a Lafayette manufacturing facility.

Indiana allows jackpot winners to remain anonymous.

