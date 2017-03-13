Greenville Recreation and Parks holds community meeting

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville’s Recreation and Parks department wants to get more people involved this year.

In an effort to do that, it will host an adult athletics community input meeting later Monday.

Organizers want the community to provide thoughts and ideas for future programs.

“We just kind of want to try to reach areas of Greenville we haven’t reached before,” said Kyle Davis with the program. “So some people that haven’t even participated in one of our programs before we hope can maybe come out tonight and give us an idea of what might get them out to our programs.”

The meeting will be at Tiebreakers in Greenville. It’s from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It is open to the public and appetizers will be provided.

