City leaders in Greenville zero in on recruiting, retaining millenials

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s economy continues growing as it quickly approaches a population of 100,000.

Now, city leaders are focusing on young professionals.

Uptown Greenville is transforming from a place catered to college students into a destination that will hopefully keep young professionals around.

Greenville leaders say cities across the country are focusing on recruiting and retaining millennials. They’re the largest population to enter the workforce in recent history.

Greenville wants to take advantage of that but hasn’t been very successful in the past.

Uptown Greenville CEO Bianca Shoneman said that starts with creating more places which cater to their interests. That includes places like Uptown Brewing Company, Dickinson Avenue Public House, and many of the arts and cultural opportunities throughout the city.

“We think it’s important to keep them here because we have a pipeline here,” said Bianca Shoneman, President, and CEO, Uptown Greenville. “And lately, that pipeline has not been feeding the city. There’s a great opportunity for us to grow as a municipality by attracting the students that ECU produces, the best and the brightest of eastern North Carolina.”

It’s not just about growing the workforce. They also want to take advantage of millennials spending and supporting the local economy.

Industry leaders in healthcare and education are also working to keep young professionals in the area.

