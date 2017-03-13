Gov. Cooper delivers his first ‘State of the State’ address, calls for compromise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper delivered his first State of the State address Monday in front of a General Assembly led by Republicans.

Right off the bat, Cooper called on both parties to work together.

“Our constitution mandates that we work together,” he said.

He spoke on a variety of issues, but none more controversial than asking for a repeal of House Bill 2.

“Citizens from Cherokee to Chocowinity are sick of it. They are wondering when we’re going to cut away this heavy anchor weighing us down,” Cooper said.

He also spoke about issues the two parties could find common ground on, including providing broadband access for rural communities, raising teacher pay, fighting the opioid crisis, and improving infrastructure.

Throughout the speech, Cooper was met with applause from fellow Democrats, along with Republicans on certain issues.

Perhaps the loudest applause came when discussing recovery from Hurricane Matthew and the western wildfires. Cooper urged lawmakers to continue helping those in need.

“Nearly 600 households are still in need of permanent housing,” he said. “We will not forget these families.”

Senator President Pro Tempore Phil Berger gave the Republican’s response to Cooper’s address. Berger said Republicans would work with Cooper as long as Cooper would work with them.

Unlike the Democrat’s plan, Berger argued Republicans are working for everyone in the state.

“House and Senate Republicans are passing legislation that empowers citizens to make their own decisions on healthcare, create their own wealth, create their own education, and pave their own way to a brighter future,” he said.

Berger warned people not to take Cooper at face value. He said many of Cooper’s promises are a distraction from the truth.

“It’s not a vision for the future of North Carolina at all,” he said. “It’s a mirage.”

During the speech, Cooper also addresses his budget, which he said would grow the economy and keep taxes low. Part of the budget is adding more than 4,000 pre-kindergarten positions.