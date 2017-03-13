First Alert Weather Day Monday and Tuesday: Strong coastal low brings wind and rain

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Monday and Tuesday. A strong coastal low will bring heavy rain and wind. Details:

THIS MORNING: A quiet but chilly morning with most in the 20s & 30s. Winds are light and skies are partly to mostly clear. You may need to spend some time scraping the windshield of light frost. Clouds roll in by mid to late morning and the winds will begin to pick up.



THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower by noon but steadier rain moves in from south and west by mid to late afternoon and overtakes the area by early evening. It will be breezy, as winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are on the cool side, in the lower to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight with a chance of a few storms along the coast, which are capable of producing water spouts. Rain could be heavy at times. Winds will be quite gusty, at 30 mph or more along the coast. They will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph elsewhere. Some areas could be pick up around an inch or more.

A LOOK AHEAD: After clearing out Tuesday, we will see clear conditions but it will be cooler. We’ll watch for any snow flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with any left over moisture and cold air. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will not make it out of the 40s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

