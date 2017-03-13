First Alert Weather Day Monday and Tuesday: Strong coastal low brings wind and rain

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Monday and Tuesday. A strong coastal low will bring heavy rain and wind. Details:

THIS MORNING:  A quiet but chilly morning with most in the 20s & 30s. Winds are light and skies are partly to mostly clear. You may need to spend some time scraping the windshield of light frost. Clouds roll in by mid to late morning and the winds will begin to pick up.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower by noon but steadier rain moves in from south and west by mid to late afternoon and overtakes the area by early evening. It will be breezy, as winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are on the cool side, in the lower to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight with a chance of a few storms along the coast, which are capable of producing water spouts. Rain could be heavy at times. Winds will be quite gusty, at 30 mph or more along the coast. They will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph elsewhere. Some areas could be pick up around an inch or more.

A LOOK AHEAD: After clearing out Tuesday, we will see clear conditions but it will be cooler. We’ll watch for any snow flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with any left over moisture and cold air.  Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will not make it out of the 40s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
30° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
90%
10pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
100%
11pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
100%
12am
Tue
50° F
precip:
100%
1am
Tue
49° F
precip:
80%
2am
Tue
49° F
precip:
70%
3am
Tue
50° F
precip:
80%
4am
Tue
49° F
precip:
80%
5am
Tue
49° F
precip:
40%
6am
Tue
47° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
45° F
precip:
40%
8am
Tue
42° F
precip:
50%
9am
Tue
41° F
precip:
40%
10am
Tue
43° F
precip:
40%
11am
Tue
44° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
45° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.