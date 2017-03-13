Elected leaders meet with public at legislative breakfast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was standing room only Monday morning at an event with local leaders.

A Legislative Breakfast Q&A was presented from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging.

“Amazing,” that’s how one senior described her time with legislative leaders. Older adults are the largest group of voters in the United States. On Monday, federal and state officials spent their morning at the Pitt County Council on Aging.

One by one people filed in for legislation over breakfast.

Congressman Walter B. Jones said, “If we don’t get it done today, there will be no tomorrow for our children and grandchildren.”

The goal was for the seniors and elected officials to hear each other out.

Glenn Cauvin attended the event, he said, “It’s important that we talk to our representatives so they understand how we feel about the issues.”

For two hours Pitt County senior citizens made sure their voices were heard..

The main concern was healthcare.

“Expanding Medicaid in our state has been a very controversial issue, on one side you have where everybody should be covered, on the other side you say how do you pay for it,” State Representative Dr. Greg Murphy said.

Representative G.K. Butterfield said, “My side of the isle is working vigorously everyday to try to save the affordable care act.”

Patricia Clemons attended the event, she said, “I thought it was very unique that i was sitting in a meeting listening to the North Carolina legislators speak to us, it was amazing.”

No matter how they felt about the issue, most said the day was positive.

“They came to us in our own setting, it meant an awful lot,” Clemons said.

Both congressmen Butterfield and Jones say they will not vote for the GOP version of the affordable care act.