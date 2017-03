GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was standing room only Monday morning at an event with local leaders.

A Legislative Breakfast Q&A was presented from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging.

Those elected leaders including G.K. Butterfield and Walter B. Jones met with adults of all ages in the meeting.

WNCT’s Zora Stephenson was there and will have more details beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.