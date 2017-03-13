Digital library kiosk opens at Albert J. Ellis Airport

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Public Library hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a digital library kiosk at Albert J. Ellis Airport Monday.

In less than a minute, you can have a book right at your fingertips all without even having to leave OAJ’s terminal.

The digital library kiosk is the first of its kind in our state. On it you’ll find e-books, audio books, and videos.

“There are a lot of popular titles so if you are a James Patterson fan or John Gresham fan, you’re going to find them here,” said Virginia Sharp March, Onslow County Library Director.

The airport worked in conjunction with the library to obtain a $15,000 grant to buy the kiosk.

It’s simple to use: select a title and a link will be sent by email or text message, which can be opened on any device.

If you don’t have a library card you can still use the kiosk. Just choose two-day guest pass at checkout.

Brenda Johnson is one of the first to use the kiosk. Monday, she checked out the book, “H is for Hawk.”

“Just a couple of clicks and it’s done in less than a minute,” Johnson said.

As many as three titles can be checked out for two weeks at a time.

“Especially if someone has a long trip, they’re getting them and reading them as they wait,” Chris White, OAJ’s director, said. “It makes the time melt away.”

There are unlimited copies available for you to check out so no worries if two people want to check out the same title.

“What’s really nice about having the digital resource is there are no overdue fines,” March said. “You don’t have to worry about returning the item. It just stops working on your device and you’ve been able to use it for two weeks and hopefully finish it.”

While you’re there you can also recharge your phone.

The library has applied for another grant to purchase two smaller kiosks that could be moved around the county depending on where they’re needed.

The kiosk is supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Government & Heritage Library(State Library of North Carolina), a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.