Digital library kiosk to open at Albert J. Ellis Airport

WNCT Staff

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Public Library is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a digital library kiosk at Albert J. Ellis Airport Monday.

The kiosk, which is the first of its kind in North Carolina, allows travelers and anyone waiting for them free access to digital books, audiobooks and videos through the North Carolina Digital Library.

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place Monday at 2 p.m.

The kiosk is supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Government & Heritage Library(State Library of North Carolina), a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.

