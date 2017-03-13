Attorney General: Cooper passes on arguments in HB2 case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers representing Gov. Roy Cooper won’t be arguing before a federal appeals court panel this spring about constitutional questions surrounding North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.”

Cooper opposed the law known as House Bill 2 since it passed last year. But he’s now a defendant in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the law because he succeeded Gov. Pat McCrory.

Attorney General Josh Stein represents Cooper, and Stein’s office told the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last Friday his client won’t participate in oral arguments. The case continues because legislative leaders who helped pass the law remain defendants.

The 4th Circuit hears arguments in May whether a trial court’s ruling blocking HB2 provisions limiting which restrooms transgender people can use in public buildings should apply statewide, not just to individuals who sued.