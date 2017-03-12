Week in review: crime, women’s movement, and baseball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a look at some of the top headlines from the past week.

It was a horrific scene in Zebulon after police said Oliver Funes Machado beheaded his mother because he felt like it. 911 tapes of the moments after were released by officials.

ICE later confirmed that Machado was in the country illegally.

In Onslow County, George Evans was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting his wife outside an Olive Garden in 2014.

“It’s what we had hoped for, so our goal is to make sure that nothing like this happens again,” said Melbvee Bullard, the victim’s daughter.

Evans was found guilty by a jury of several charges including assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. The jury didn’t find him guilty of attempted murder.

Across the East and country, movements were held to honor the roles women play in society. “A day without women” was so large in some areas that school districts had to cancel school for the day.

“We are mothers, we are business women, we are wives, all the different roles that we take on. I think it’s important society knows how important we are,” said Clarke Jones, one of the local organizers.

Baseball is just under a month away from officially returning to Kinston. The Down East Wood Ducks held their fan fest and allowed some fans to try and hit a home-run for their tickets.

“We’re excited about the possibility of coming back up here and watching some minor league baseball,” said Greg Clemmons.

The home opener for the Wood Ducks in April 10th.