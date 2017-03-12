Two cars shot outside Kinston nightclub

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Kinston Police are looking for the person or persons involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Just after 1:00am, police responded to the 100 block of W. Blount Street for reports of shots fired. Police said two cars were hit by several bullets outside J’s Place nightclub.

One car was parked outside the club when officers arrived, and the second car hit was found on S. Queen Street.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Kinston Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 252-939-3220 or Crime Stoppers.

