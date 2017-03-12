Pirates clash with Duke moved to Tuesday

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 8 East Carolina’s midweek match-up at Duke scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 15 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been moved up a day to Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 4 p.m. due to potential inclement weather in the area.

The Pirates (12-4) are coming off a home series win over in-state foe Charlotte, while the Blue Devils (10-8) took two of three games at home against Virginia Tech during opening weekend play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Any further updates or changes to the schedule will be posted on ECUPirates.com as well as all of ECU’s social media channels.

 

 

