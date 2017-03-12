Neighbors, friends gather to remember decapitated woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Neighbors and friends of the Franklin County woman authorities say was decapitated by her 18-year-old son have remembered her at a vigil.

Local media outlets report more than 100 people gathered with candles and photos Friday night on the lawn where the woman was killed.

Authorities say the suspect told a 911 dispatcher he stabbed his mother eight times on March 6 “because he felt like it” and left the knife in her mouth.

Local court records list the suspect as Oliver Funes Machada and federal records as Oliver Funes Machado. He’s charged with first-degree murder, and his attorney has said the man is profoundly mentally disturbed.

The mother’s name, according to local authorities who received the information from a 14-year-old son, is Yesenia Beatriz Funez Machado.