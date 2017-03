KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating the robbery of the Applebee’s on West Vernon Ave.

Police responded to the restaurant just before 5am on Sunday.

An employee said the suspect approached them when the restaurant was closing, and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, but believe a get-away car was used after the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3220.