First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Light rain/snow mix

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday. Light rain and snow continues through midday. Details:

TODAY: Light rain and snow through early afternoon then clouds break for sun. A dusting to as much as an inch is possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Highs will be in the 40’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows will be in the 20’s and 30’s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain moving in by afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A strong coastal low will bring heavy rain, wind, and perhaps a few thunderstorms Monday into early Tuesday. We’ll see sunshine and another shot of cooler air as this system exits the area for the middle and end of the week.

