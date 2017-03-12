First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Light rain/snow mix

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday. Light rain and snow continues through midday. Details:

TODAY: Light rain and snow through early afternoon then clouds break for sun. A dusting to as much as an inch is possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Highs will be in the 40’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows will be in the 20’s and 30’s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain moving in by afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A strong coastal low will bring heavy rain, wind, and perhaps a few thunderstorms Monday into early Tuesday. We’ll see sunshine and another shot of cooler air as this system exits the area for the middle and end of the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 34 ° F precip: 20% 34 ° F precip: 50% 34 ° F precip: 50% 36 ° F precip: 40% 38 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 30% 53 ° F precip: 30% 53 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 60% 51 ° F precip: 60% 50 ° F precip: 80% 49 ° F precip: 100% 49 ° F precip: 80% 49 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 50% 47 ° F precip: 40% 45 ° F precip: 30% 44 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast