9 On Your Side viewers capture snow flurries in March

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The east rung in daylight savings time Sunday with snow flurries.

Many people in the east sent in their pictures.

Here is a picture from Kaylee Dwire from Pinetop, where they seem to have had a winter wonderland.

Kenny Wiggins from Farmville sent this picture in showing snow accumulating on top of a hot tub.

Out near Washington, he snow fell a little harder, creating a nice layer over grass.

Sue Stanley said she loves snow and even though the snow melted quickly, it made her day.

“I was so excited this morning to see it snow for a while and I was so happy. And I got fussed out on Facebook, cause everybody wanted it to be 80 today and sunny and see now it’s sunny so it all worked out for both of us,” said Stanley.

We are always looking for viewer photos, especially during weather events.

You can send them to our WNCT and First Alert Weather Facebook pages.