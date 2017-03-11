Waterlogged black box gives no clues to bay bridge death of Greenville man

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Investigators could not retrieve any data from a waterlogged black box pulled from the water weeks after a tractor-trailer plunged over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Chief Edward Spencer with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel said that water damage to the black box made it impossible to recover any information. The box was not recovered until two weeks after the February 9 accident, which killed 47-year-old Joseph Chen of Greenville, North Carolina.

Chen was driving in heavy winds and seen weaving through traffic before going off the left side of the bridge.

‘Oh my god’: Drivers call 911 after truck goes over side of CBBT

Authorities said Chen was first seen standing on the floating truck. But a Navy helicopter later found him in the water and unresponsive before he could be recovered.

The medical examiner ruled his death an accident.

