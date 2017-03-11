Uptown Greenville hosts 4th annual Paint the Town Green

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There was a lot of green around Uptown Greenville Saturday as hundreds of people participated in the Paint the City Green event.

Thanks to the generous support of the Boundary @ West End, Uptown Greenville’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival had Celtic music from Bill Redding and Friends at the Five Points Plaza, located at the corner of 5th and Evans Street.

The event included live music a grog garden, Irish food offerings, food trucks, and kid’s activities. To connect the A Time for Science expo and Paint the City Green, a “potato wagon” also offered hayrides between the Go Science Center and Five Points Plaza.

This was Uptown Greenville’s fourth year doing the celebration.

Jasmine Williams said it’s important for the city to hold events that bring everyone together.

“A lot of places you just sit at home and stay in your own little group. But to have the city really do something like this and have everyone come out to just enjoy and have a good time. I think it’s fun, it may be cheesy sometimes but it’s fun,” said Williams

Uptown director Bianca Shoneman said they chose to have the event the week before Saint Patrick’s Day, so that people in Greenville could enjoy other festivals in the east next week.