Raleigh firefighter injured battling Garner diesel repair shop fire

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A firefighter was injured Saturday morning during a fire at a diesel repair shop in Garner.

The fire happened at Chason Diesel located at 513 Dynamic Drive, near Mechanical Drive, according to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to their website, Chason Diesel is a full-service diesel and gas engine repair facility.

The fire was reported to emergency dispatchers around 8:30 a.m. and it took firefighters about two hours to bring it under control.

Raleigh Fire Department units were called in to assist Garner units and it was a Raleigh firefighter who was injured, according to Herman.

The firefighter suffered smoke inhalation after his mask was knocked off while fighting the blaze, officials said. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment and was released Saturday afternoon.

The firefighter is expected to be back at work on Monday, fire officials said.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, as it remains under investigation.

*WNCN contributed to this story.