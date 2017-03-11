Pamlico falls to Mount Airy, 66-40 in 1A state title game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Mount Airy started in the first quarter with a 27-6 lead after the first frame over Pamlico, and the Granite Bears never looked back on the way to a 66-40 victory and the school’s first Women’s Basketball State Championship.

The Lady Bears ripped off an 18-0 run to take the air out of Pamlico’s sails in the first quarter, forcing 13 turnovers in the opening quarter. Mount Airy defenders forced an incredible 28 turnovers for the game, winning the turnover battle by a margin of 10.

Mount Airy’s Jo Snow was stellar, ripping off 17 points on the day to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. She was named the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player of the game for her efforts. Shaunae Sawyers also dropped 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. She also had a pair of assists and a steal on her way to being named Mount Airy’s Most Outstanding Player.

Arry Ward was the only other Granite Bear in double figures as she chipped in 15 points with five rebounds and five steals. Mount Airy had an incredible 14 steals in the game.

Pamlico County was paced by sophomore guard Jainaya Jones who scored 16 points with nine rebounds and three assists on the game. The Lady Canes finished the season 29-4 overall with an 11-1 mark in the Coastal Plains 1A Conference where they were the champions. They won the Eastern Regional for the first time in school history.

Mount Airy finished the year 29-2 and 11-1 in the Northwest 1A Conference as the champions of the league. The Granite Bears captured the first state title in school history for Women’s Basketball while winning the regional for the first time in school history as well. Members of the Northwest 1A have won the last 12 state championships in Women’s Basketball.