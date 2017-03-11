Northside-Jacksonville rolls to first ever state championship

RALEIGH, N.C. – Northside-Jacksonville rolled by North Surry 86-67 in the 2A State Championship to win the school’s first Men’s Basketball State Championship in their first appearance.

The Monarchs led wire-to-wire, stretching their lead out to 22 points with just over a minute to go in the game. Zach Hobbs powered the Monarch attack, scoring 22 points with five boards and five assists. Hobbs was named the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player for his performance.

Northside had four other players in double-figures with Kenny Dye dumping in 17 points with three rebounds and a trio of assists. Gabe Kirkendoll had 16 points and dished out a game high seven assists. Mike Satterfield chipped in 12 points and three rebounds and assists a piece.

Demetrius Jones had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds. He added two blocks and a pair of steals on his way to being named the Monarchs Most Outstanding Player.

North Surry never led in the game, but Carter Phillips had a game-high 26 points. He also snatched eight rebounds and had a steal as he was named North Surry’s Most Outstanding Player. Mason Hawks dumped in 23 points and three assists on the day. Casey Hull was the only other Greyhound in double-figures as he had 10 points.

North Surry finished the season 27-5, champions of the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference at 9-1 in the league. The Greyhounds won their sixth Western Regional Championship and returned to the State Championship game for the first time since 1989.

Northside-Jacksonville finished the year a perfect 30-0. They were 10-0 as champions of the East Central 2A Conference and won the Eastern Regional Finals for the first time in school history.