New Bern Police investigating two overnight shootings

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating two separate shots fired calls that happened less than an hour apart from each other each Saturday morning.

The first call came in just after midnight on the 800 block of Cedar St. No one was injured during the incident.

The second call came in around 12:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of MLK Jr. Blvd. Police said the call stemmed from a fight and several people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one was shot during the second incident either.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the New Bern Police department.