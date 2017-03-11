Latino community continues International Women’s Day celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Dozens of men and women gathered Sunday to celebrate international women’s day with the Latino community.

Culture, women’s empowerment, and equity, were all things discussed during Amexcan’s International Women’s day celebration.

Amexcan master of ceremonies Juan Allen said the day celebrates more than just women, it celebrates culture.

“We are trying to do as much as we can to serve the whole Latino community. There’s a lot of fear,” said Allen.

“Normally the women in our culture are the base of the family so pretty much they are the ones around the whole family. So we try to encourage them to become more empowered in order to be more independent,” explained Allen.

Esperanza Whitfield spoke on her trial and tribulations being Latina, a woman and a business owner.

“We learned as we went along the way we made mistakes we learned and we are still here 10 years later,” said Whitfield

Whitfield and other speakers like Martha Bedolla say there’s so much controversy and fear within the country. And they’re offering one piece of advice to their fellow women.

“Be the best citizens you can. Teach your children to love the country where you are at, we are very strong, and we are going to get through this, and from where I am we need to pray for our government,” said Bedolla and Whitfield.

Allen said the celebration was a success, but it doesn’t stop here. He invites anyone who feels alone or in need to reach out. For more information click here.