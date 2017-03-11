Hundreds attend 2nd annual Science Expo in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of people were on hand for the 2nd annual Science Expo at A Time For Science in Greenville Saturday.

Groups from across the East participated to introduce people of all ages to careers in science. Some of those taking part included NASA, Pitt Pirate Robotics, ECU, Aurora Fossil Museum and Greene County STEM.

Live animals were also there for kids to pet and get pictures with.

A Time For Science Executive Director Emily Jarvis said the event plays an important role in introducing science to kids.

“It’s events and activities like these that allow these kids to go out with confidence and pursue different avenues for what they’re going to do for the rest of their lives,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said so many people falsely think you need to do well in math to explore careers in science.

A hayride connected the expo with the St. Patrick’s Day festivities taking place in Uptown Greenville.

