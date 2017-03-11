First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Light rain/snow mix

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Sunny but much cooler Saturday then a rain/snow mix moves in for Sunday. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny but much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with light rain and snow arriving around dawn or shortly after. Lows will be in the low to mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Light rain and snow through early to mid afternoon then sunshine returns. Up to a dusting to an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, for some. Not everyone will see snow accumulation. Highs will end up in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another storm system brings a soaking rain to the area late Monday into early Tuesday. Staying cool overall through next week with sunshine returning for the middle to end of the week.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
31° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
33° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
33° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
35° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
38° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.