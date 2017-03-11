First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Light rain/snow mix

SUMMARY: Sunny but much cooler Saturday then a rain/snow mix moves in for Sunday. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny but much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with light rain and snow arriving around dawn or shortly after. Lows will be in the low to mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Light rain and snow through early to mid afternoon then sunshine returns. Up to a dusting to an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, for some. Not everyone will see snow accumulation. Highs will end up in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another storm system brings a soaking rain to the area late Monday into early Tuesday. Staying cool overall through next week with sunshine returning for the middle to end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 39 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 20% 35 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast