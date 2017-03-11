(13) James Madison pulls away to beat ECU, 10-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina held No. 13 James Madison in check for a majority of Saturday’s non-conference contest, but the Dukes plated five runs in the top of the sixth inning on the way to a 10-2 victory inside the ECU Softball Stadium.

Team Records: East Carolina: (14-11) | James Madison: (21-3)

In the first game of the day, JMU picked up an 11-0 win over Pittsburgh in five innings.

The highlight of the game for the Purple and Gold was junior infielder Meredith Burroughs’ solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that broke Duke ace Megan Good’s 70.1 inning scoreless streak in the circle.

The Rundown

Five different Pirates recorded hits during the affair, including a pair of solo home runs by Burroughs and redshirt freshman infielder Tate McClellan that upped ECU’s campaign home run total to 33 – the amount East Carolina hit all of last season. Taylor Newtown was 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI for JMU while Madison Moran drove in a trio of runs.

Good scattered three hits and struck out 10 in six innings of work to keep her undefeated record intact at 14-0. She currently holds a 0.23 ERA that was 0.17 entering the day. Sophomore RHP Mary Williams (3-6) was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits. She walked nine batters and fanned four.

The Decisive Innings

The Dukes took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning and put the game away with a five-run outburst in the top half of the frame. Moran hit a three-run shot with two outs to cap the rally. JMU added three more in the top of the seventh before McClellan’s solo shot in the home half provided the final margin.

Statistics of the Game

The Dukes were 9-for-17 with runners in scoring position while Good threw a first-pitch strike on 22 of 27 Pirate hitters. Conversely, ECU came up empty in 10 at bats with runners on base.

Up Next

East Carolina closes a six-game homestand Wednesday with a non-conference matchup with in-state foe NC State. First pitch between the Pirates and Wolfpack is scheduled for 5 p.m.