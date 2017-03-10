Winter storm to break up spring preview in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Winter is poised to take one more icy swing at North Carolina this weekend with a storm that could drop snow across the northern tier of counties as a prelude to colder temperatures that will reverse the recent spring-like conditions.

The National Weather Service is calling for at least an inch of snow in the piedmont and foothills Saturday and early Sunday. Previous forecasts calling for up to 4 inches in central counties were updated Friday to reflect a change in the storm’s track and its impact. In the mountains, up to 8 inches of snow are possible at higher elevations.

A freeze warning is also in effect for the southern piedmont.

After the storm passes, highs next week will only reach the 50s with lows at or below freezing.