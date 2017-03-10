Waterway cleanup continues in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – In Craven County, the process to clean up rivers and streams damaged by Hurricane Matthew is progressing.

The County and Department of Soil and Water Conservation have filed for more State aid to go towards the cleanup.

Workers were still cleaning up damage from Hurricane Irene when Matthew hit last October.

Soil and Water Conservation workers say it takes anywhere from two to three months to clear a site depending on the damage.

Patrick Baker is the Natural Resource Conservation manager in Craven County and said the process is thorough for a reason.

“We’re not going to remove anything that’s old that’s going to cause turbidity problems or sedimentation in the creek,” said Baker. “We’re not going to go in and remove every piece of blockage there is because we can’t remove all the fish habitat.”

County officials said they have a plan in place for the waterways affected by Hurricane Matthew.

They said additional state funding would speed up their efforts.

