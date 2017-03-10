Uptown Greenville: Paint the City Green for St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville is getting a little more green this weekend as people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a week early.

The event is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

The event is called Paint The City Green and residents are encouraged to come out to Five Points Plaza and join in on the St. Patty’s Day fun.

There will be activities ranging from face painting, live Celtic music, and an Irish jig from the NC Academy of Dance

The weather is supposed to be a little on the cooler side, though Uptown Greenville officials said that won’t put a damper on the party.

“The Irish people love cool, damp weather, so Saturday is going to be a tune to that,” said Bianca Shoneman. “So come bring your jackets and be ready to jig! The event is designed to be interactive, explosive, to be a lot of fun, encourage you to dance, and enjoy the streets of Greenville.”

You can also learn a little history of the Irish culture.

“There will be live music, Irish grog, and Irish food,” added Shoneman. “For those of you with an interest in European history, you’ll be able to learn more about the wonderful country of Ireland, and we’ll have mats on board so students can have a hands-on learning experience”

Officials from Uptown Greenville said there will be opportunities to meet the Greenville Fire Rescue team, all with a live fire truck.

The fun all kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes all the way through 5 p.m. So come out, celebrate St. Patrick’s and help put the green in Greenville.

