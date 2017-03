Related Coverage Smoke could linger for several days after large woods fire in Greene County

SNOW, HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A large woods fire in Greene County rekindles causing smoke in Snow Hill.

The Snow Hill Fire Department tells 9 On Your Side firefighters were called out to Thomas Sugg and Greenridge Roads around 3 o’clock Friday afternoon.

This is the same location of Thursday afternoon woods fire.

North Carolina Forestry is now burning the rest of the area near the intersection to prevent another fire from happen in the current weather conditions.