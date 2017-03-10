NC legislators propose college loan program for new teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials are reviving efforts to help college students pay for their education in return for working in the state’s schools.

Legislators on Thursday proposed up to $8,250 in loans that could be wiped away for teaching science and math or in high-need or low-performing schools. Gov. Roy Cooper last week proposed a forgivable loan program of up to $10,000 a year for 500 students in exchange for a commitment to teach in public schools.

Politicians said they’re trying to reverse a teacher shortage.

Legislators in 2011 started phasing out a program which annually gave 500 promising high school seniors four-year scholarships in return for four years of teaching.

State public universities saw a 30 percent drop in education majors between 2010 and 2015, part of a national decline.