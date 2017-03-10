Man stabbed in Washington Thursday night

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man was stabbed in Washington Thursday night, the Washington Police Department said.

Washington police said an altercation on the 300 block of West Seventh Street ended in the stabbing of James Earl Griffin, 37, of Washington.

Griffin, who lived on the street, was taken to Vidant Washington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after Washington police responded to the 800 block of Van Norden street at 10:30 p.m. due to a 911 call.

Officers said Griffin is not cooperating with police, and the investigation is ongoing.

