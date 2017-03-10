Man charged with several sex-related charges with minor

Jacksonville, NC (WNCT) – An Onslow County man is behind bars in connection with sex-related charges.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Benefield, 51, Thursday. Deputies say Benefield sexually abused a child.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of Social Services on March 7, and the suspect was arrested two days later.

The 51-year-old is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, misdemeanor sexual battery, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

He is at the Onslow County Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on Benefield may contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective K. Johnston at keith_johnston@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Deputies ask you refer to case 2017003894 when calling.

