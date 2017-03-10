Jacksonville restaurant reopens after being hit by vehicle

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
Credit: JDNews.com

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Baker’s Restaurant on U.S. 258 in Jacksonville has reopened after car crashed into it on Monday.

It happened around 4 o’ clock  Monday afternoon. Troopers say 79-year-old Ann Heath tried to enter the highway from the center lane when she clipped another car. The crash caused the car to flip and crash into the restaurant.

The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Credit: JDNews.com

 

NC Highway Patrol says Health was charged with unsafe movement.

Baker’s Restaurant says it reopened Thursday afternoon.

