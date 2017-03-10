Jacksonville police arrest 2 on drug charges

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department arrested two people Wednesday they said were selling drugs in in Onslow County.

Rhema Zoe Mageo, 22, and Dasia Eileen Hunter, 19, both of Jacksonville, were charged with selling marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine from a Jacksonville home.

The two were arrested after police executed a search warrant at 149 Cornerstone Village Townhomes in the Brynn Marra of Jacksonville. Officers said the warrant stemmed from a month-long investigation.

Mageo, who is currently on probation, is incarcerated in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

Hunter is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s