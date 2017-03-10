Jacksonville police arrest 2 on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department arrested two people Wednesday they said were selling drugs in in Onslow County.

Rhema Zoe Mageo, 22, and Dasia Eileen Hunter, 19, both of Jacksonville, were charged with selling marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine from a Jacksonville home.

The two were arrested after police executed a search warrant at 149 Cornerstone Village Townhomes in the Brynn Marra of Jacksonville. Officers said the warrant stemmed from a month-long investigation.

Mageo, who is currently on probation, is incarcerated in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

Hunter is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.