First Alert Forecast: Warm for now, winter-like for the weekend

SUMMARY: Approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers this morning. A coastal storm system could bring a brief period of winter mix by Sunday (First Alert Weather Day will be in effect). Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly to mostly clear early this morning with temps in the 50s. By mid-morning, clouds and showers roll in with a cold front. Winds will pick up, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will part after the front passes and we’ll become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Winds will change out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Cooling quickly in the evening.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are much chillier, in the lower to mid 30s with clear skies and breezy winds out of the northwest.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with chilly highs in the 50’s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the 30’s and a slight chance of precipitation. A better chance of winter mix will return on Sunday, with highs near 40.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 60% 58 ° F precip: 70% 59 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast