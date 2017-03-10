First Alert Forecast: Warm for now, winter-like for the weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers this morning. A coastal storm system could bring a brief period of winter mix by Sunday (First Alert Weather Day will be in effect). Details:

    

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly to mostly clear early this morning with temps in the 50s. By mid-morning, clouds and showers roll in with a cold front. Winds will pick up, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will part after the front passes and we’ll become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Winds will change out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Cooling quickly in the evening.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are much chillier, in the lower to mid 30s with clear skies and breezy winds out of the northwest.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with chilly highs in the 50’s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the 30’s and a slight chance of precipitation. A better chance of winter mix will return on Sunday, with highs near 40.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Fri
58° F
precip:
60%
9am
Fri
58° F
precip:
70%
10am
Fri
59° F
precip:
20%
11am
Fri
60° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
31° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.