Brody medical students give back with day of service at food bank

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of fourth-year medical students from the Brody School of Medicine didn’t spend Friday in a hospital.

Instead, they bagged 16,000 pounds of sweet potatoes.

They volunteered Friday morning at the Greenville location of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

A day of service is a tradition for senior med students as they head into their residency.

“I think for us it was a great experience for us to get outside of the hospital — be out here in the sunlight and just get to be active,” said Kevin Harris, a student at Brody. “And just that sense that you’re really giving back and giving to something larger than yourself is something that all physicians embrace, and I think we were all happy to be here today to do that.”

“It’s great to be outdoors, to be doing something else to give back to the community other than medicine,” said David Baker, another student.

Once the sweet potatoes were bagged, they were sent to the food bank’s network of agencies to help serve families in need.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s