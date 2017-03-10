Brody medical students give back with day of service at food bank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of fourth-year medical students from the Brody School of Medicine didn’t spend Friday in a hospital.

Instead, they bagged 16,000 pounds of sweet potatoes.

They volunteered Friday morning at the Greenville location of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

A day of service is a tradition for senior med students as they head into their residency.

“I think for us it was a great experience for us to get outside of the hospital — be out here in the sunlight and just get to be active,” said Kevin Harris, a student at Brody. “And just that sense that you’re really giving back and giving to something larger than yourself is something that all physicians embrace, and I think we were all happy to be here today to do that.”

“It’s great to be outdoors, to be doing something else to give back to the community other than medicine,” said David Baker, another student.

Once the sweet potatoes were bagged, they were sent to the food bank’s network of agencies to help serve families in need.