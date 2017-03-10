49ers snap Pirates 10-game win streak

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Charlotte scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning and three hurlers combined on a 2-0 shutout of No. 8 East Carolina Friday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the victory the 49ers improve to 10-4 on the season, while the Pirates had their 10-game win streak halted and dropped to 10-4.

Matt Brooks (2-0) picked up the win with two-thirds of a scoreless inning in relief while Jonah Patten notched is second third save of the year after striking out the side in the ninth. Starter Colton Laws tossed a career-high 7.1 shutout innings allowing three hits with one walk and personal-best nine strikeouts.

Sam Lanier (2-2) took the loss after allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a strikeout in two innings out of the bullpen. Starter Jake Agnos tossed six scoreless innings (11.0 consecutive) surrendering five hits, walking four and striking out one. Joe Ingle gave up one run (earned) on three hits with a strikeout in one inning of relief.

Charlotte pounded out 10 hits getting three from Zach Jarrett and a pair from Brett Netzer and Harris Yett, who both also drove in a run.

ECU managed just three hits on the day coming from Dusty Baker (double), Spencer Brickhouse (triple) and Bryant Packard (single). The last time the Pirates were held to three base knocks in a game was against UConn last year (April 23) in game two of the doubleheader.

How It Happened:

With the game scoreless heading to the ninth, Charlotte plated a pair of runs taking a 2-0 lead and would eventually hold onto for the win. Zack Smith doubled to start the frame to right center and after Todd Elwood entered the game as a pinch runner, he would score on a single to left by Yett off Ingle – the new Pirate pitcher. Yett took second on Hunter Jones’ sac bunt and third on Reece Hampton’s single up the middle before crossing home on Netzer’s base knock to center capping the scoring at 2-0.

The Pirates had a chance to score in the home half of the ninth leaving a pair stranded on base. Turner Brown reached on a throwing error by Netzer and two batters later moved to third when Luke Bolka reached on a fielding error by Jones. But Patten squashed the potential rally fanning Brickhouse and Tyler to end the contest.

ECU left six runners on base in the contest with three in scoring position (two at third base).

Up Next:

ECU and Charlotte will complete the three-game series on Saturday, Mar. 11 with a doubleheader starting at 12 Noon (ET). Game two of the day will be played approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for Saturday are valid for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Individuals who purchased tickets for Sunday’s game can also use their ticket for any other home game this season, except for the NC State and North Carolina contests.