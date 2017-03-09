Wilmington officer falsely tells attorney he can’t record during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Both the Wilmington police chief and the sheriff in New Hanover County are confirming that people have the right to record videos of police officers.

Local media outlets report that an Uber driver who’s also an attorney was told it was illegal to record video of police on his cellphone after he was stopped last month.

Sheriff Ed McMahon and Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous issued statements Wednesday that the officers involved were wrong when they told Jesse Bright he could not record them.

Bright was stopped after leaving with a passenger from a home. Bright says he and his passenger and vehicle were searched under protest and officers found nothing. No one was arrested.

Both McMahon and Evangelous say they welcome public video recording of their officers.