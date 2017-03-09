What to do if your cellphone cannot dial 911

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thousands of AT&T customers nationwide had an alarming moment on Wednesday when they were unable to reach 911 from their cellphones.

Several hours later, the company tweeted the issue was resolved.

They incident has raised the question, what should you do in an emergency if cell phones aren’t an option.

The Pitt County 9-1-1 communications manager Sam Tyson said people should stay calm if their phone isn’t reaching 911.

Tyson said by staying calm you are able to think more clearly to take the next appropriate steps.

“You need to find some type of landline phone or if you have a true emergency stop somewhere where somebody has a different carrier than you do,” said Tyson.

Tyson said many citizens have opted to ditch their home phone.

He told us there are more advantages to having one than you might think.

“If they have small children and the cell phone doesn’t work, remember the child or the adult has to give us an address of where to go to,” said Sam Tyson. “So if they do have a land line at least that land line sends the address to us.”

Tyson said that even if cell phone carriers lose service, emergency service never stops.

He said they are always able to take your emergency calls.