Vanceboro man sentenced 6 to 10 years on drug charges

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A 63-year-old Vanceboro man was sentenced to 6 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Craven County Superior Court Thursday to several drug-related offenses, District Attorney Scott Thomas said in a news release.

Two separate search warrants — one stemming from controlled buy and the other to search for stolen property — were executed on two separate occasions at Wise’s home, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers seized cocaine, oxycodone, methadone, morphine, heroin, a shotgun, and cash, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Including his prison term, Wise was also ordered to pay court costs, restitution to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office for the drug buy money and laboratory analysis fees. The cash seized from the residence was forfeited.

The cases were investigated by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.