‘Save My Care’ bus tour stops in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nationwide ‘Save My Care’ bus tour stopped in Greenville Thursday to protest congressional Republicans plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

State Sen. Don Davis, health care advocates, faith leaders and patients who benefited from the Affordable Care Act all attended the event to advocate their cause.

The Save My Care Bus Tour is a two-month, cross-country tour focused fighting Congress’ plan to repeal the law.

The bus has already held more than 44 rallies in 20 states.

