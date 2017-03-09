Rep. Murphy cosponsors bill aimed at suicide prevention, awareness

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Suicide is the number two leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

A new bill cosponsored by Pitt County state Rep. Greg Murphy hopes to decrease that number by training school personnel in suicide prevention and awareness.

If passed, House Bill 285 would require at least two hours of training for public schools and charter schools, including bus drivers, cafeteria workers and athletic coaches, among others.

Tracy Kennedy who works with the Real Crisis Center in Pitt County said it could be a life saver for many children.

“I think it is going to allow students to have more resources to talk to so therefore be more willing to talk, and I believe in the end it may save lives,” said Kennedy.

If the bill passes, it would go into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

